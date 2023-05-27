Welcome to the Frog Pond! If you're new here, make sure to visit our FAQ!

Hello again painting fans.

This week I will be continuing with the Sedona, Arizona scene. The photo that I’m using (My own from a recent visit.) is seen directly below.



I’ll be using my usual acrylic paints on a 5×7 inch canvas panel.

When last seen, the painting appeared as it does in the photo directly below.



Since last time I have continued to work on the painting.

There are many changes for this week. The buttes have been revised and highlights have been added. Below, all the various green areas have all been repainted.

The current state of the painting is seen in the photo directly below.



I’ll have more progress to show you next week. See you then.