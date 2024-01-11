On Episode 8 of the Progress Pondcast, Brendan and I ponder magnets. We think we know how they work, but Trump doesn’t have a clue. We approve of Joe Biden’s new obscene nickname for Trump. It’s hilarious, and all part of taking Trump (and Rudy G.) down to the studs. Everybody needs to play their part, as E. Jean Carroll and Fani Willis clearly understand.

And we discuss the Moms for Liberty seeming rampage of multi-state sexual depravity and violence. A lot of drunk kids get punched in the face and there’s more adultery and bisexuality than you can shake a stick at.

It’s the first pondcast of 2024, which is partly a look back at 2023 and partly a look forward to possible armageddon in 2024. Tune in to find out why I might want to be put in a soup can and fired into the Sun. Or maybe tune in just because you like that magnet song by the Insane Clown Posse.