On Episode 8 of the Progress Pondcast, Brendan and I ponder magnets. We think we know how they work, but Trump doesn’t have a clue. We approve of Joe Biden’s new obscene nickname for Trump. It’s hilarious, and all part of taking Trump (and Rudy G.) down to the studs. ¬†Everybody needs to play their part, as E. Jean Carroll and Fani Willis clearly understand.

And we discuss the Moms for Liberty seeming rampage of multi-state sexual depravity and violence. A lot of drunk kids get punched in the face and there’s more adultery and bisexuality than you can shake a stick at.

It’s the first pondcast of 2024, which is partly a look back at 2023 and partly a look forward to possible armageddon in 2024. Tune in to find out why I might want to be put in a soup can and fired into the Sun. Or maybe tune in just because you like that magnet song by the Insane Clown Posse.