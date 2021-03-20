Image Credits: YouTube.

I shouldn’t be surprised to read that our first black vice-president is at risk:

Washington, DC, police arrested a Texas man outside Vice President Kamala Harris’ official residence, the US Naval Observatory, in the nation’s capital on Wednesday and he’s now facing weapons and ammunition charges. A spokesperson for Washington’s Metropolitan Police said officers responded “at approximately 12:12 pm, to the 3400 block of Massachusetts Avenue, NW in reference to a suspicious person based on an intelligence bulletin that originated from Texas, who was detained by US Secret Service.” Law enforcement contacted the man after a region-wide intelligence bulletin had been issued for the suspect. DC police say officers arrested and charged 31-year-old Paul Murray, of San Antonio, and that a rifle and ammunition were recovered from his vehicle. A police report obtained by CNN shows officers allege Murray was in possession of an “AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, 113 rounds of unregistered ammunition, and five 30 round magazines.”

I’m grateful that someone knew to call this threat in to law enforcement officials and they were able to locate and neutralize him before he became the next Oswald. Things are tense out there, and all our politicians are operating under an unacceptable level of danger. Many of our citizens are suffering too, as President Biden pointed out on Friday when he condemned violence against Asian-Americans. We shouldn’t be living with our heads on a swivel, always looking out for the next incident of senseless violence, but that’s where we are.