Here we are at another midweek. This Wednesday’s Oblique Strategy: trust in the you of now

Some music from one of the prog rock bands that never seemed to get quite the appreciation that their peers enjoyed:

Jethro Tull had quite a run through the 1970s, and their LP Crest of a Knave managed to win a Grammy for best heavy metal album in 1988 (even though the album in question was very far from metal, and that award pissed off probably everyone but me). They were supposed to tour last year, but a pandemic got in the way of that. They’re set to release their first LP in over 20 years pretty soon.

I’ll leave you with this video, released on the 50th anniversary of the release of Aqualung.

The jukebox is working. The bar is open. Please tip your host generously. It’s been a long week already.

Cheers!