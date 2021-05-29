Hello again painting fans.
This week I will be continuing with the painting of the 2003 Toyota for the upcoming “planes, trains and automobiles” show at the gallery where I sometimes show some of my pieces. The photo that I’m using (My own from a recent car lot visit.) is seen directly below.
I’ll be using my usual acrylic paints on a 5×7 inch canvas panel.
When last seen the painting appeared as it does in the photo seen directly below.
Since that time I have continued to work on the painting.
I have started to paint the various elements of the scene. Green both front and rear, black (and blue) on the Toyota and various other elements in gray. It’s a start.
The current state of the painting is seen in the photo directly below.
I’ll have more progress to show you next week. See you then.